Editor: In my opinion, Ms. Gonzales made Ms. Finfrock’s point. Enlightenment is a subjective term, which in most schools today, means indoctrinating young minds to agree with the teachers personal beliefs.
I respect Ms. Gonzales’ years of teaching, but everything mentioned in her letter, had everything to do with social issues, not basic education.
Reading, writing, math and history are fundamentals that have taken a back seat to woke social teachings.
Statistics show most children today fail to understand and lack proficiency in the basics mentioned. On that front, many teachers today should get F’s on their report cards. On the other hand, they get A’s for dumbing down generations of our children.
Our public education system is now controlled by teachers unions and politicians who prefer woke enlightened constituents.
