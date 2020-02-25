Editor: This is in response to a letter Feb. 24 regarding the authors horrific experience of being ‘surrounded’ by a ‘large’ group of ‘elderly’ people wearing red Trump hats. My response is not to the author, but to those Americans he detests.
The author later defined the ‘large hate’ group as six people. Wow, must have been frightening.
Let’s examine the author’s statements for facts as well as civility and see who is the ‘grown up in the room’.
This author apparently lives by identity politics, since his first depiction of these haters is they may have had a full set of teeth between them. How kind. Then he defines these ‘elderly’ people as a hate group because they dared talk in public about people who enter America illegally and don’t like CNN or Democrats. He bloviates further on how Trumps ‘severe mental issues’ are excused by ‘seemingly rational people’. Let’s not forget that Trump asked a foreign government to help in his reelection.
Apparently, the author failed to get the news that our President was acquitted. That means he did not do what the House claimed.
No person was more hateful to Americans he disagreed with, then our previous President, from which ANTIFA was born.
Perhaps the author should Google my claim. Bad behavior does not excuse other bad behavior. However, what I have observed for decades is Democrat politicians have branded non-believers as racists, homophobes, misogynists, etc and the aggrieved are not allowed to respond or defend. What I see Trump doing is use Democrat style tactics against Democrats and many become ‘Triggered’ as was the author. I for one do not apologize for Trumps behavior or comments. Conservatives have lived with ridicule and hatred by Democrat politicians for decades and most have gone down without a response. Trump is a street fighter and fights back. It’s about time. I hope that the author will stop accusing others of what he is doing and it’s okay to have two or more views of politics. I believe a majority of Americans feel and think as I do. We’ll see in November.
George Berge
Lake Havasu City
I've said it before - you just gotta love real sarcasm when you see it. Thank you for the laughs.
