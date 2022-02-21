Editor: First, let me thank our newspaper Publisher, Rich Macke for a terrific and informative article on the John Hopkins report. For those who missed this in the Sunday paper, I urge all to read it.
Finally, an unbiased report on the value of our Government officials’ actions during the pandemic. The now infamous Doctor Fauci was apparently following the lead of other Countries, not independent American scientific evidence we were led to believe. Yes, hindsight is 20/20, but his demands to shut the Country down led many Americans to financial ruin and other long lasting social issues. Even worse was the Governments success in controlling mass numbers of Americans through intimidation and at times police action.
The Government was not the only enforcer of the White House demands, the most critical were those citizens who blindly enforced Government demands by verbal and in some cases physical harassment of those who dare think otherwise. Just read the archives of opinion letters in this newspaper over the past two years. This has been an ugly time for America, but I hope now that the truths are surfacing we can jump on the road to recovery. Those Government officials, whose pandemic actions were nefarious in nature, must be held accountable. For those idealogues who blindly followed, open your eyes and try not being so judgmental of other opinions in the future!
George Berge
Lake Havasu City
