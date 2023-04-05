Editor: On Sunday, April 2, the Lake Havasu Community Choir performed two concerts titled “Celebration of Freedom.”
The opening ceremony paid tribute to our military and first responders with representatives from Military Moms, American Legion, VFW, DAV, fire department, and the police department.
The Marine Corps League presented the Colors, and all were well received by the more than 800 in attendance.
Also, as part of those performing on stage, we had the Starline Elementary Performing Arts Club joining us, singing the patriotic music, bringing emotional tearing to all. (That was intentional.)
In between performances a lunch was provided for the performers and it also gave us time to relax and review how the first concert was received.
Unless you are in the third to sixth grade, and you have been sitting quietly for 90 minutes. All of that pent up energy needed to be released. And they did.
There are many stories I good reveal, but none that grabbed me like the following. In the dimly lit back stage area, the singers and our guests were gathering for the second concert.
The children were still releasing their energy, while the remaining, 60+ older members, looked on trying to remember when we had that much exuberance. Then all of a sudden the youngsters turned their attention to the other side of the stage and swarmed like bees. What was the reason? They spotted a man, in the dim lighting, dressed in uniform. It was Police Chief Troy Stirling, who was there to represent the police department.
The students were giving him high fives, hugs and just were overflowing with excitement. It was an unconditional appreciation that was spontaneous and overwhelming.
It was much later, when I had a moment to recall the entire Sunday that this brief moment kept recurring in my mind. What would be the basis of the children’s response to Chief Stirling? Only one answer came to mind. Proper parenting. The result of adults taking the responsibility to raise their children with a strong foundation of respect, manners, humility, reverence, appreciation, courage, and love.
We are bombarded with negativity through the news agencies and social media.
The daily letters in this paper are filled with negativity and name calling. We can’t disagree politely anymore, which means there truly isn’t any conversation, let alone a sincere desire to debate an issue. It is my way or the highway. What happened?
At this moment I am thankful that I was given a glimpse of a chance, a glimpse of a possibility, a glimpse of hope.
