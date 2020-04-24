Editor: My wife and I are from Canada and slowly making our way back home to avoid snowstorms and flash floods. We have never previously ordered take out since the coronavirus hit due to concerns about how restaurant workers may have handled the food we would be eating, not to mention that we are in the demographic of those more likely to succumb if contracting the virus. On April 8th, we were very hungry and too tired to cook a meal, so we broke down and ordered takeout at the McDonald’s in Parker. We only ordered fries, and I was able to observe that the employees preparing the food were wearing latex gloves, so that was reassuring. However, the lady who packaged the food for us was not wearing a mask or gloves. After paying for our order I told her I found it rather disturbing that she wasn’t wearing either of those items. She then informed me that the manager has given employees the option of wearing gloves or washing their hands every half hour. While I considered the latter option an unacceptable substitute, I left without discussing it with her, as the fault lies with the manager and not any individual employee. But the employee did increase the risk in a totally unnecessary fashion by using her bare hands to place the small packets of ketchup directly into each box of fries, instead of just inserting them into the bag outside of the fries.
George Ritmeester
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
