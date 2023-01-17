When Leland Stanford became California’s governor in 1862, he needed a rowboat to carry him to the Capitol to be sworn in.
Sacramento’s streets were flooded. In fact, much of California was. A 300-mile-long lake was created in the Central Valley from near Bakersfield to Red Bluff. At least 4,000 people were killed.
It was the largest flood in the recorded history of California, Nevada and Oregon, dumping 10 feet of water on this state over a 43-day period.
The Great Flood of 1862 followed a 20-year drought.
And it occurred half a century before gasoline-burning automobiles began spewing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, exacerbating human-caused global warming.
Gov. Gavin Newsom seems, in every other sentence, to blame the intensity of our current storms — or any drought or wildfire — on climate change. We’re getting drier and wetter and the cycles are becoming more frequent, he and experts warn.
OK, I’m no climatologist. But I do read history. And you can acknowledge history without being a climate denier. Burning fossil fuel has warmed the planet and appears to have mucked up our climate. But we’d still suffer terrible droughts and disastrous storms even if all the energy we used was carbon free.
Cycles of drought and flooding have been the California way — nature’s way — for eons. There were many droughts and megafloods in California prior to the industrial revolution — before we packed nearly 40 million people into the state, making these events even more disastrous to humans.
And, of course, there were several catastrophic floods in the last century before global warming became acute.
Times columnist Gustavo Arellano recently wrote about the Great Flood of 1938.
“What Southern California has weathered so far this January has been bad but nowhere near as destructive as 1938,” he reminded. All the basin’s major rivers overflowed their banks. At least 87 people were killed.
At Christmastime in 1955, floods inundated much of Northern California, killing more than 60 people. At least 42 died around Yuba City and Marysville when the Feather River burst its banks.
“California has lots of extremes. We’ve always had more wet years and drier years than any part of the country,” Jay Lund, vice director of the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences, once told me. “Every year we’re managing for drought and for floods, and we always will.”
Yes, and we’ve got lots of catching up to do on flood management with or without climate change.
The 1955 flooding motivated just enough Northern California legislators and voters eager for flood control to approve new Gov. Pat Brown’s then-controversial California Water Project in 1960. It included the huge Oroville Dam on the Feather River.
But the state has added little to its once-prized water system since then. Meanwhile, the population has more than doubled.
One failure is we’re not capturing and storing nearly as much floodwater as we should. The primary example is in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, the source of drinking water for 27 million Californians and irrigation for 3 million acres.
Ideally, we’d be grabbing big pools of nature’s gift and storing it for use in dry years. Instead, it escapes through San Francisco Bay and flows into the ocean.
But small delta communities, local farmers and environmentalists worry that if the tunnel existed, water grabbers — meaning San Joaquin agriculture and L.A. — wouldn’t just be taking stormwater. They’d also be seizing water during dry summers and droughts, leaving the delta saltier.
