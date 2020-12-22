Editor: The Holocaust never occurred! No one ever landed on the moon! Pearl Harbor was a collusion!
The Twin Towers were a video fiction of the news media! A quarter of a million deaths in the United States of America is a media inflation!
Donald J Trump didn’t lose the 2020 election, he is not a loser! There will be an immunization for covid-19,as there was for polio, but there’s no cure for stupid!
“We” the people must wake up and smell the coffee.
As an independent widower of a staunch democrat who together learned to agree to disagree and then move forward.
May God bless America, she sure needs it.
George T. Allen Jr.
N.Y.C – Lake Havasu City
