Editor: Unfortunately Proposition 208 is on the ballot in November. It is another tax increase but is targeted to only certain taxpayers – those who already pay 35% and 37% of their income.
Prop. 208 is being promoted by the teachers union, the same bunch that went on strike in 2018 for “Red for Ed.”
I am not against teachers making more money, but this is not the way to go about it – on the backs of other taxpayers. Like every bureaucracy there is always fat, so what are the schools doing to eliminate those areas, which are most likely administrative positions?
However, and mark my words, if this scheme is passed the teachers union won’t be satisfied. They will at some time be back asking for more.
Gerald Graham
Kingman
