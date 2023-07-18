Editor: Senator Sinema has a great responsibility coming up in the FAA reauthorization.
The future of air travel, and how we as passengers are protected, are at stake. How often have we seen the stories of passengers stuck on the tarmac for hours or having a flight canceled for an unknown (and often unexplained) reason.
All too often passengers are stuck holding the short end of the stick when it comes to flying. Thankfully the new FAA reauthorization grants and strengthens the rights of passengers.
I know that there is all sorts of other factors that go into getting this legislation passed, but Senator Sinema shouldn’t let those factors delay this important bill. Last time it took years to pass this thanks to the typical political games we see in Congress.
I hope Senator Sinema doesn’t allow that to happen this time.
