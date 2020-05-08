Editor: I’ve been trying to find out how many patients in Havasu Regional Medical Center are covid-19 positive. Now that elective procedures are being allowed it would be helpful to know if the hospital is currently housing patients who are positive.
I tried calling HRMC and they were not able to answer this question. They directed me to Mohave County Health who wanted to refer me back to the hospital. The Health Department only collects data for zip codes.
Is there some way you could find out? I think anyone who is considering a hospital procedure would love to have this info before they schedule. It would be terrific if it could be included in your daily data brief on the front page.
Gina Guardalabene
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.