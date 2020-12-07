Editor: In response to the article on Wednesday’s front page concerning LaJuana Gillette being a racist xenophobe, it is time for J’aime Morgaine to get off of her unsubstantiated hate filled attacks on Ms Gillette.
I have known LaJuana for many years and have never seen anything that would make me believe she is either a racist or a xenophobe. Like myself, she has a racially diverse family and group of friends.
Ms Morgaine has been on the attack for over a year against a woman who has done so much volunteering in this community and it needs to stop now. I would hope that she can put aside her undeserved hatred and find something positive to spend her time on.
Ginny Buckalew
Lake Havasu City
Hey Ginny, I don't know how much LaJuana Gillette paid you to send in this comment but I saw how she acted at the Black Lives Matter protest and it said racist to me. She acted very hateful and was yelling at the peaceful protesters, she was very hateful. She fits right in with the white supremist group here in Havasu.
