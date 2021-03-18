Editor: I read the zoning change requests listed in the newspaper this morning and want to express my dissent. Desert Land Group has unfinished projects already and have yet to meet self imposed deadlines.
Our city needs affordable housing, not more exclusive, expensive housing that takes the shoreline of the lake that eliminates the views and access from everyone else.
Tha land at London Bridge Road and Industrial is beautiful lakefront property that is best suited to more public access, not less. Petition the state for funds to purchase that land and make that entire area additional public park. Please don’t allow any more building on that land, keep it open. Our city needs this recreational space — not more expensive houses.
Ginny Schaufel
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.