Editor: Most of the “Other Views” published in the News Herald I disagree with, but I read because I want to listen to both sides of our political debate and issues of importance.
What makes it so difficult to get through is the name calling the guest columnists can’t seem to control themselves from doing. What makes it OK to denigrate people? An example; Michael Shannon’s comment about price transparency from Hospitals, saying hospitals “ attempt to charge the highest prices to people who have already demonstrated they are either broke or idiots because they don’t have health insurance in the first place.”
Really? Idiots? I’m certain that anyone reading his column or my letter can think of a dozen legitimate reasons why an able bodied, employed adult does not have health insurance, none of which has anything to do with idiocy.
Why the name calling? Is that supposed to be funny? Can we not have opinions without cutting people down? And it is disturbing that so often these cutting remarks are aimed at people who are really struggling in this “booming economy”. The other thing I find so disturbing is that a number of these nasty labels come from people who proclaim to be Christian like Michael Shannon. What is a “Conservative Christian”? Where is that term in the Bible? That book doesn’t instruct us to feed the hungry, but reduce the SNAP program, take care of the poor, but not too much; clothe the naked, but only with the garments you no longer want; house the homeless, but not in my town. Can one really follow the teachings of Christ but only conservatively, and at the same time, label people in derogatory terms? The News Herald has an obvious Republican perspective and that’s OK, but I challenge the editors to find guest columnists who can write without the vitriol under the guise of humor.
Ginny Schaufel
Lake Havasu City
