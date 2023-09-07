Editor: This is a response to the letter by Dave Chapman. Let me start by saying I am a former registered Republican but I am now a registered independent. So you cant accuse me of being a liberal. I read the letter from Mr. Miles. His point of 87,000 IRS agents is on point with official reporting from the treasury department. But let me guess, you do not believe it because the information is from the government. I bet if Trump was president and this same issue came about, you would be all for it and believe everything you were told, just like you are now. You obviously can not critically think this trough. Why does the IRS buy ammunition? That’s easy, they still have to go to a firing range and practice shooting and keeping up their qualifications. Why would newbies be at the range learning weapons and tactical training? That’s also easy, because those of the 87,000 that will be federal law enforcement agents, which is a small percentage, have to be qualified in those to be federal law enforcement agents. Instead of reading biased conspiracy theories, try actually going to official government websites and look at the official numbers and information. Don’t be a conspiracy theorist hack.
Glenn Carnet
(1) comment
I have a novel idea why don't they send those 87000 new armed law enforcement agents to the border to stop the invasion. Seems to me that that would be more productive then trying to squeeze more out of our own tax paying citizens who want our country protected from our enemies abroad and from within our borders.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.