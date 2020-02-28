Editor: The Army Corps of Engineers is installing 20 miles of new wall east of Douglas, Arizona, at a cost of $20 million per mile. It will block off the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge. There are eight Integrated Fixed Towers along that same 20 miles to provide border security — the same towers installed in and near the Coronado National Forest. We need to be told why these towers did not do the job east of Douglas and why a wall is now needed. We also need to know why the Border Patrol is installing 10 Integrated Fixed Towers to secure 62 miles of border next to the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation — instead of a wall.
Glenn Spencer
Hereford, Arizona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.