Editor:In 1996, Ukraine gave back to Russia all of the nukes placed in their country during and under the Soviet Union control. This was thousands of nukes, not one or two.
This action was taken by the signing of the Budapest Memorandum in which Ukraine was promised security by the USA, UK and Russia if they signed this memorandum. They did.
Now we see how well this agreement is not being kept by any of these countries and we Americans wonder why so many countries do not trust us. They don’t even like us. It seems we are good with words but useless when action is required by our own written words. This has been going on for years and it is time we demand our politicians start honoring our written agreements and commitments. So far, we have only proven we can “talk the talk” but either won’t or can’t “walk the walk”, making our country weak and ineffective. Sad!
Gloria Flint
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.