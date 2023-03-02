Vitalant has announced a $10,000 gift card giveaway for blood donors in March. The nonprofit says blood donors who give blood in March will automatically be entered to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards. The cards can be used wherever they’re accepted.

Blood donors are needed more than ever, the agency says. The ongoing nationwide blood shortage has been compounded by inclement weather as cold temperatures and show have kept people who might normally donate blood away from donation centers. Vitalant said donation numbers were down by 1,300 in February alone.

