Vitalant has announced a $10,000 gift card giveaway for blood donors in March. The nonprofit says blood donors who give blood in March will automatically be entered to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards. The cards can be used wherever they’re accepted.
Blood donors are needed more than ever, the agency says. The ongoing nationwide blood shortage has been compounded by inclement weather as cold temperatures and show have kept people who might normally donate blood away from donation centers. Vitalant said donation numbers were down by 1,300 in February alone.
There’s a blood drive planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Mohave Community College’s Lake Havasu City campus at 1977 W. Acoma Blvd., Building 600.
Another drive is planned for Friday, March 24, at Knights of Columbus’s Columbian Hall at 186 London Bridge Way.
Vitalant will return to Havasu a week later with a blood drive planned for Thursday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ASU Havasu Health Club-Gym.
Furry Friday: We have three pups to share for this week’s installment of Furry Friday. The first, pictured at top, is Ellie, a curious dachshund owned by Linda & Doug Kroll.
The second photo shows Rosie and Cooper, both chihuahua mixes, adorned in their Christmas best. Rosie was adopted 11 years ago from Western Arizona Humane Society by Nancy and Dave Leamons, while Cooper was adopted 11 years ago from a shelter in Palm Spring by Nancy Leamons’s father.
Rosie and Cooper have since become best friends, and their favorite thing to do is snuggle with people, or each other.
Want to show off your pets? Submit photos and information for Furry Friday to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include the words “Furry Friday” in the email subject line.
