Some notes about a couple of upcoming calendar items:
• Thursday, March 16, is The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s March Mixer. It’s being held at the Lake Havasu Golf Club in honor of Havasu Pest Control’s golden anniversary. There will be a lot of appetizers and drinks for guests, and a 50/50 will be held. Admission is $5 for Chamber members and $10 for the general public. The Golf Club is located at 2400 Clubhouse Drive. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. For information, call 928-855-4115.
• This Friday, Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudsen will host another coffee with the mayor and city manager. It’s from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Lake Havasu City Council Chambers in the police department building at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Don’t forget, you can help us pick out a replacement for the “Dilbert” comic strip, which was canceled by the distributor because of statements made by the cartoonist. Review samples of the potential replacements and cast your vote in our poll at HavasuNews.com.
