Good Morning

Some notes about a couple of upcoming calendar items:

• Thursday, March 16, is The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s March Mixer. It’s being held at the Lake Havasu Golf Club in honor of Havasu Pest Control’s golden anniversary. There will be a lot of appetizers and drinks for guests, and a 50/50 will be held. Admission is $5 for Chamber members and $10 for the general public. The Golf Club is located at 2400 Clubhouse Drive. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. For information, call 928-855-4115.

