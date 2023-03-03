There are some great events going on this weekend, and Mother Nature is finally going to cooperate (at least according to forecasters.)
There are some great events going on this weekend, and Mother Nature is finally going to cooperate (at least according to forecasters.)
The Jet Jam PWC Racing Series is going on Saturday and Sunday at Lake Havasu State Park’s North Beach area.
You can watch PWC World Champions compete for top speed while amateur riders hit the proving ground to test their abilities. Admission is $10 per vehicle.
Also at the State Park, the 20th annual Bluegrass on the Beach Music Festival continues through Sunday.
There are a dozen great bands scheduled to perform. Single-day adult tickets start at $25.
Finally, check out Rotary Park to see all of the vehicles in the Havasu Deuces’ Show and Shine. Awards are at 3 p.m. The eighth annual event features music and food vendors, and all proceeds are donated to local charities.
You can find out more information about all of these charities by going to GoLakeHavasu.com.
We mentioned weather. The National Weather Service says we can expect sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the weekend. Winds might pick up a little on Saturday afternoon, but with maximum speeds of 13 miles per hour, it shouldn’t be enough to bother most people. (But as we said, Mother Nature is fickle and vindictive, so don’t hold us to that prediction.)
•••
Who owes you money? Here’s a good reminder that there might be money with your name on it waiting to be claimed. Arizona Department of Revenue’s “unclaimed property” site lets you find out whether somebody, somewhere, owes you money (example: maybe you never received your utility deposit back when you moved). Your chances of being able to retire in luxury on any unclaimed property are about the same as winning the lottery. Only in this case you don’t have to buy a lotto ticket. You can find the unclaimed property site at https://azdor.gov/unclaimed-property
— Today’s News-Herald
Onions to admonishing of constituents for speaking passionately about the high density housing issue. If you feel the need to admonish constituents for using their constitutional rights, you might re-think your public service.
Editor: Our founding fathers were keenly aware of the difference between “freedom”…
