Lake Havasu City’s iconic London Bridge costs about $4 zillion. That’s a little steeper than the $2.46 million Robert McCulloch paid for it 50 years ago, but hey — inflation, right?
Actually, the only reason you’d pay that much for the bridge (which isn’t actually for sale, by the way) is in the new board game, “Zillionaires Road Trip USA Game.” According to Go Lake Havasu, Lake Havasu City (card No. 16) is one of the featured clues in the game, which is said to be a mash-up of the games “Sequence” and “Monopoly.”
