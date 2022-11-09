A few Mohave County teachers are big winners thanks to the Fiesta Bowl. The organization’s annual tradition of awarding grants to Arizona teachers handed out 400 $2,500 grants to educators throughout the state, including 11 teachers from Mohave County.
The award winners included Nereyda Robertson, a Spanish teacher at Lake Havasu High School, who intends to use her award to buy new Spanish books for her classroom. We expect all that dinero will mean mucho libros for LHHS estudiantes.
