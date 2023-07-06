The National Weather Service’s updated Heat Risk Index is out, and — surprise — it’s a little toasty outside. The index places Lake Havasu City in the moderate and major risk categories through next Wednesday. The major risks fall on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, when temperatures are expected to peak around 116 degrees.
We’re all fairly acclimated to warm weather, but hot is hot, and those kinds of triple-digit temperatures mean we need to keep some common sense when we’re out and about. The Weather Service says people should avoid being outdoros between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., drink plenty of water, and keep in mind that power interruptions are possible as electrical demand increases. It’s a good idea to check on any heat-sensitive friends and relatives.
