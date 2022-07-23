Good morning!

There’s a lot of hand-wringing over monsoon season this week — from our perspective in Lake Havasu City, however, you might not even realize that this time of year is supposed to be our rainy season.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced Friday afternoon that his office was working “around the clock” in response to flooding in Coconino County because of a series of storms in that area. Floods have been made worse because of burn cars from recent fires, so much so that Ducey issued a declaration of emergency last week and requested assistance from the Arizona National Guard.

