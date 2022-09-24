Good morning
​How about a drink at Rick’s tonight?

Hospice of Havasu, which is also celebrating 40 years of serving the community, is holding its annual fundraiser tonight at Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room. The theme for this year’s Hospice Happening is “A Night in Casablanca” inspired by the classic 1942 Humphrey Bogart film.

