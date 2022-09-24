How about a drink at Rick’s tonight?
Hospice of Havasu, which is also celebrating 40 years of serving the community, is holding its annual fundraiser tonight at Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room. The theme for this year’s Hospice Happening is “A Night in Casablanca” inspired by the classic 1942 Humphrey Bogart film.
Along with being decorated like Rick’s Cafe Americain from the movie, there will also be casino games, a $5,000 raffle and a premium cigar bar.
The doors for the event open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour before dinner is served at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event cost $150 with all proceeds from the night going to support the programs of Hospice of Havasu.
And if you can’t make it to Rick’s tonight? Well then, we will always have Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.