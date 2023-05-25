Look up when you go outside Saturday and you might catch of a glimpse of the newest marketing campaign by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
PETA says it will fly a banner over Lake Havasu City for two hours Saturday, beginning at noon.
They’re tapping into a great audience. Memorial Day is one of the biggest days for tourism in Lake Havasu City, and the shores will be crawling with people in the early afternoon hours. PETA says its campaign is asking people to consider the effects animal agriculture have on the climate, citing a UN report that a large share of greenhouse gases are linked to food production. As part of its awareness campaign, PETA says it is offering free vegan starter kits on its website at peta.org/living/food/free-vegan-starter-kit.
Furry Friday: Meet Willow! This standard poodle lives with Lake Havasu City resident Joe Thomas, who says his pup enjoys boating, desert ATVing and occasional walks on the beach. Sounds like Willow can write a great personal ad! Thomas says Willow lives by the motto that “it’s not always easy being the smartest and prettiest dog in the park, but somebody has to do it.”
Want to share your pets with other News-Herald readers? Send a photo and description of your pets to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include the words “furry Friday” in the email subject line.
— Today’s News-Herald
