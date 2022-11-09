If you were near Lake Havasu State Park over the weekend, you might have seen dozens of young scouts participating in all kinds of activities at the shoreline.
In fact, there were 62 Scouts at the park attending the 9th annual Aquatic Merit Badge Weekend sponsored by the Lake Havasu Sea Scouts.
Photos: Sea Scouts Merit Badge Weekend
Sea Scout leader Kathy Weydig tells us that local Scouts earned 146 merit badges, including aquatic badges: kayaking, motorboating, small boat sailing, swimming, lifesaving, fishing, kayaking and rowing. The activities were led by 24 knowledgeable adult volunteer counselors.
Scouts completed over 100 service hours to the State Park to help clear and maintain the fire break for the park.
