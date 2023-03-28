Over the weekend, local veteran groups were joined by Boy scout troops for a flag retirement ceremony at Campbell Ranch.
VFW Post 9401 sponsored the city-wide event that included the participation of members of the American Legion, the Marine Corps League, the Disabled American Legion, and Vietnam Veterans of America. Boy Scout Troops 55 and 85 along with Cub Scout Packs 85 and 992 played key roles in assuring old American flags were respectfully retired. Speakers included Vice-Mayor David Lane and R.J. Robinson, who read his VFW Voice of Democracy winning essay. Troop 55 Gunnar Robinson sang the National Anthem.
