If you’re depressed about rising gas prices and worried it will ruin your family vacation, we’re here to pick up your spirits.
After all, you’re living in one of the most beautiful locations in the world.
Here’s what Wikipedia has to say: “A staycation (a portmanteau of “stay” and “vacation”), or holistay (a portmanteau of “holiday” and “stay”), is a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within day trip distance of their home and does not require overnight accommodation.
In British English the term has increasingly come to refer to domestic tourism: taking a holiday in one’s own country as opposed to traveling abroad.”
The practice of enjoying day trips and finding fun at local attractions isn’t new. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the first reference to a staycation occurred in 1944 in the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper. The reference was consistent with Victory Gardens and other efforts that were aimed at helping the wartime effort, which included saving gasoline by vacationing at home rather than traveling. The term was “re-popularized” during the financial crisis in May 2008 when the mass media offered the idea to save money while still enjoying some time off.
According to the American Automobile Association, “… the average North American vacation will cost $244 per day for two people for lodging and meals. Add kids and airfare, and a 10-day vacation could top $8,000.” Today, we’re looking at inflation having a serious impact on everything from gasoline to groceries. We’re paying $5 a gallon at the pump and it’s hard to escape the supermarket without spending $100 on the essentials for a week of dinners.
It might be a good time to keep some cash in your pocket and plan your summer break at home.
— Today’s News-Herald
