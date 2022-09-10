A two-for-one: Here’s a cool promotion by Cha-Bones to assist with Hunger Awareness Month: Restaurant owner Cameron Moses says that for every burger purchased this month, Cha-Bones will donate a burger patty to the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank.
These recent storms are a good reminder about Emergency Preparedness Month.
The Best Friends Animal Society offers tips for pet owners to stay prepared in the event of potential evacuations or shelter-in-place situations. The organization says pet owners can prepare by reinforcing training for your pets —particularly walking on a leash and being in a crate for long periods. Pet owners should also put together a basic bag of supplies in the event of an emergency. The bag should include:
• A 3-to-5-day supply of food and water;
• Your pet’s toys and treats.
• An extra supply of any necessary medications;
• A list of your pet’s medical needs, medicines taken, including dosing/frequency, as well as veterinary contact information;
• Copies of current vaccination records
• A collar with a current ID tag or microchip that includes your cell phone;
• A crate labeled with your pet’s name and your contact information (use masking tape and a permanent marker)
•For cats, a small bag of litter and litter pan
• Bowl, can opener and spoon
Consider also printing out photographs of your pet in case you’re separated in the chaos.
Also, identify potential caregivers or boarding options ahead of time.
Pet owners should also prepare a first aid kit. The full list of items can be found at bfas.org/emergencyprep.
