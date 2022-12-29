If you’ve ever wanted a bigger voice in the direction in Arizona’s road planning, the Arizona Department of Transportation is hoping to hear from you. ADOT just announced it is extending the deadline for its long-range transportation survey.
The plan will help the state agency form its priorities and goals through 2050. The survey poses questions about road safety, future priorities and environmental concerns, and it seeks to prioritize funding decisions between preservation, modernization and expansion. ADOT plans to follow up with public meetings in February and March. The 2050 plan is expected to be finished in May.
The new deadline to complete the survey is Wednesday, Jan. 4. You can find it here:ADOT2050plan.com.
Speaking of roads, ADOT offers some notes of caution if you’re headed out on the roads for the holiday weekend. Drivers should be prepared for wet or icy highways as winter storms cross the state this week.
ADOT recommends avoiding travel during winter storm conditions, and to watch forecasts closely for changing weather conditions.
Periods of snow and rain are forecast across the state into the New Year’s weekend. Drivers in lower elevations should plan for possible rain and wet roadways at times over the next several days.
Safer conditions will exist in the state’s high country once ADOT snowplow crews have a chance to clear snow and ice from highways impacted by any winter storms.
Some reminders for safe driving:
Slow down and leave extra room: Adjust your speed to conditions. Slowing down and leaving space between your vehicle and vehicles ahead of you on icy or wet roads can prevent crashes or keep your vehicle from skidding when conditions are slippery.
Leave prepared: Dress for cold weather if traveling into the high country. Bring extra clothes and gloves as part of an emergency prep kit in case you need to stop along a highway. Be sure your cellphone is charged and pack extra drinking water, food and prescription medications (in case you encounter delays).
Other items for an emergency kit: Blankets, flashlight, ice scraper, small shovel, container with sand or kitty litter for tire traction if your vehicle is stuck in icy conditions. ADOT has a complete list of items at azdot.gov/KnowSnow (look for “Must haves for every vehicle”).
Stay up to date: In addition to following National Weather Service forecasts, drivers can visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511 for highway conditions. Pay attention to messages on ADOT’s network of electronic signs. ADOT’s Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) also provide information and answers about highway conditions.
Furry Friday: Today’s Furry Friday submission comes from Mike and Kimberly Carnevale.
They shared the portrait of their three-year-old standard poodle, Abbi, taken for their annual Christmas card. Abbi, short for Abbicadabra, is sporting a new coiffe for the portrait.
Share your furry friends with News-Herald readers. To be included in this space, send an email to editor@havasunews.com with “Furry Friday’ in the subject line. Be sure to tell us all about your pets, including name, breed and any cute stories you’d like to share.
