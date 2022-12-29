If you’ve ever wanted a bigger voice in the direction in Arizona’s road planning, the Arizona Department of Transportation is hoping to hear from you. ADOT just announced it is extending the deadline for its long-range transportation survey.

The plan will help the state agency form its priorities and goals through 2050. The survey poses questions about road safety, future priorities and environmental concerns, and it seeks to prioritize funding decisions between preservation, modernization and expansion. ADOT plans to follow up with public meetings in February and March. The 2050 plan is expected to be finished in May.

