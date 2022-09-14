Where else but Lake Havasu City, the hottest city in America with nearly 300 sunny days each year, would you expect something like the Side Shade to originate? According to a marketing agency, the Side Shade was invented by a Lake Havasu City man whose identity wasn’t released by the company for some reason. The press release is probably the least informative announcement to come across the editor’s desk in some time, but the invention is said to provide an effective sunshade for the side windows of a parked vehicle, helping to protect vehicles from heat buildup and sun damage. It’s available in various designs. Sounds like a cool idea. We look forward to hearing more about it.
Get on the path: The Havasu Memorial Walkway has opened up sales for pavers for the newest section of the pathway, which will be unveiled in March. You can buy a brick for just $85, with hexagonal bricks selling for $175. The deadline is Dec. 10. For information, visit HavasuMemorialWalkway.org.
