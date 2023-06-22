This week’s HeatRisk from the National Weather Service is out, and it looks we’ll continue to enjoy pretty temperate conditions by Lake Havasu City standards.

The index shows heat risk in Havasu in the minor risk category, moving into moderate risk by Sunday. The forecast calls for slightly increased risk as an area of high pressure begins to build in across the desert southwest, forecasters say. Temperatures are predicted to remain in the 90s through Sunday, when it’ll climb into the low triple-digits.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.