This week’s HeatRisk from the National Weather Service is out, and it looks we’ll continue to enjoy pretty temperate conditions by Lake Havasu City standards.
The index shows heat risk in Havasu in the minor risk category, moving into moderate risk by Sunday. The forecast calls for slightly increased risk as an area of high pressure begins to build in across the desert southwest, forecasters say. Temperatures are predicted to remain in the 90s through Sunday, when it’ll climb into the low triple-digits.
According to the HeatRisk report, that means people can generally enjoy the outdoors but there’s still some risk for heat-sensitive folks like babies and senior citizens. Those at risk should drink more water, reduce the amount of time spent outdoors and stay indoors or in the shade when the sun is at its strongest. Moderate risk, according to the index, means people should reduce their time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Furry Friday: Meet Bernadette the Bernedoodle! She loves treats and car rides with her owners John and Ellen Parrott. Bernadette celebrated her first birthday on April 24.
Want to share your furry friends with other News-Herald readers? Send a photo and description of your pets to editor@havasunews.com with the email subject line “furry Friday.”
