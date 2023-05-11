It’s getting hot out there! Thankfully, Lake Havasu City reminds us that we can buy a swim pass for the summer for the Aquatic Center. The passes are good for visiting the Aquatic Center unlimited times during open swim sessions between May 30 and July 30.
The passes can be purchased for kids ages 4 to 17 for $40. For more information or to buy a pass, call the city parks and recreation department at 928-453-8686 or visit the city’s website at lhcaz.gov.
