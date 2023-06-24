Recently, Arizona Game and Fish notified the public about several black bear sightings, most recently in the area of Madera Canyon in Southern Arizona. It follows last week’s tragic fatal bear attack in the Prescott area, and several sightings around this time last year of a black bear in the Lake Havasu City and Parker region. You’ll recall that a black bear was spotted in Parker in July 2022, which had to be euthanized by local law enforcement after it was spotted going through residential yards and wandering around the high school campus.
Fortunately the recent sighting in Madera Canyon will have a happier ending — wildlife officials say they plan to relocate that bear as long as it remains non-aggressive. And so far, that’s the case for the little “blonde” bear.
