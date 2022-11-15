If you’re planning to travel for Thanksgiving, you’re in good company. You’ll be one of nearly 55 million people hitting the roads next week —with more than 1 million of them coming from the Grand Canyon State, according to AAA.
The association says the holiday season will be one of the busiest in recent history, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels.
Air travel will be the busiest, with about 4.5 million flying to their Thanksgiving destinations, AAA says. That’s an 8 percent increase over 21.
Nearly 49 million people will travel by car — an amazing number when you consider current gas price trends.
AAA’s Arizona office offers five Thanksgiving travel tips:
• Airport parking lots fill up fast. Reserve a spot ahead of time.
• Expect long TSA lines and consider not checking a bag for additional flexibility if flights are delayed or rescheduled.
• Road traffic peaks the Wednesday afternoon before Thanksgiving. Travel during off-peak periods (before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.), if possible.
• Get a pre-trip inspection to ensure your vehicle is road-ready.
• Gas prices are nearly $0.63 cents more per gallon than last year. Find the lowest gas prices on your travel route before heading out.
