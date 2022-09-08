The National Weather Service says heavy rain is on its way to Lake Havasu City. The organization’s bureau in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood watch for San Bernardino County and Lake Havasu City on Friday and Saturday.
The stormy forecast is the result of Hurricane Kay, which is pushing into the Southwest from Baja California.
Today is expected to remain mostly cloudy, but some storm activity was visible over the Blythe area on Thursday morning. Thunderstorms and heavy rain showers are expected on Friday and Saturday, with an additional chance of rain on Monday.
Celebrity photographer interview: Cara Romero, a celebrated Chemehuevi photographer, recently participated in an artist talk with the Saint Louis Art Museum. Romero grew up on the reservation just across the lake from Lake Havasu City.
She lives in New Mexico now, but maintains strong ties to the tribal community.
You can read a profile about Romero, and watch the video, at HavasuNews.com.
Relatedly, Romero’s documentary film, “Cara Romero: Following the Light,” has been selected to be included in the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival.
Suicide prevention walk is this weekend: Don’t forget about this Saturday’s #YOUmatter Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk at Rotary Park. The 3.1-mile walk is an annual event put on by Havasu Community Health Foundation, and it’s for a great cause —raising awareness and funding an organization that helps train people in our community to know how to talk with individuals who are suicidal and direct them to appropriate resources. There will be several water stations along the route. Name tags will be available if you are walking for someone who has committed suicide. Registration includes a t-shirt which may be picked up at Havasu Community Health Foundation in the Acoma Executive Plaza, 94 Acoma Blvd. S. Suite 101, Lake Havasu City or on the day of the walk at the registration table.
