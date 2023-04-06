A really neat organization that is returning to Lake Havasu City next month.
Arizona Adaptive Water Sports is a non-profit organization that introduces children and adults with disabilities to the water sports so many people here take for granted. The organization is returning to Havasu on May 5 and 6 to offer a weekend of water skiing, wake surfing, tubing and kayaking. In past years, the event was held at Cattail Cove State Park. This year, it’ll be at Crazy Horse Campgrounds on the Island, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The organization’s adaptive equipment allows people with disabilities to sit and waterski and wakesurf.
Arizona Adaptive Water Sports provides adaptive equipment, trained volunteers and plenty of instruction for everybody involved.
They’re inviting participants from throughout the tri-state region to join in. Know someone who might be interested? You can get more information at azadaptivewatersports.org or call Jo Crawford at 602-228-3660.
Local government closes for Good Friday: Here’s your reminder that local government offices are closed to observe Good Friday.
City administrative offices are closed, but police and fire services are unaffected.
The Aquatic Center will also be closed today. Trash and recycling schedules are not interrupted.
All city offices will resume normal schedules on Monday.
Furry Friday: Meet Maks: It’s Furry Friday! Today’s featured pup is Maks, a social media star who loves to be on Facebook according to his owner, Rita Lane. She says he loves to do tricks for people, and loves to cuddle. “He’s my gif t from God,” Lane says. “Maks is my best friend, my companion and my love of my life.”
Want to share your pets with News-Herald readers? Submit a photo and information by email to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include the phrase “furry Friday” in the email subject line.
