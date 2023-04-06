A really neat organization that is returning to Lake Havasu City next month.

Arizona Adaptive Water Sports is a non-profit organization that introduces children and adults with disabilities to the water sports so many people here take for granted. The organization is returning to Havasu on May 5 and 6 to offer a weekend of water skiing, wake surfing, tubing and kayaking. In past years, the event was held at Cattail Cove State Park. This year, it’ll be at Crazy Horse Campgrounds on the Island, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

