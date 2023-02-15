In honor of the state’s 111th birthday a few days ago, the U.S. Census Bureau published a bunch of interesting statistics about the Grand Canyon State and Mohave County.
Among them:
• Arizona’s population reached more than 7 million people in 2020, up 11.9 percent since 2010.
• More than 2 million people, or about 30 percent of the state’s total population, reported Hispanic or Latino origin, an increase of 15.7% from 2010.
• There are 3,082,000 housing units in the state, and there’s a housing vacancy rate of 12.2%.
• Mohave County’s is the state’s fifth largest county by population, with 213,267 total people. Only Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Yavapai counties have more people.
• Mohave County has a population density of 16 people per square mile.
• Mohave County appears to be the whitest county in the state with 79.6 percent of the population. About 60 percent of the general population identifies as white.
• Mohave County has the second fewest percentage of children, with 83.2 percent of the population over 18 years old.
Winter weather highway closures: Lake Havasu City reminds us that local government offices will be closed for President’s Day on Monday. Police and fire department services aren’t affected by the closure, but administrative offices will be closed. The Aquatic Center will be open for normally scheduled exercise and lap swim sessions. Trash and recycling schedules are not interrupted.
—Today’s News-Herald
