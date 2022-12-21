What’s your favorite Christmas movie? A new analysis of Google search data indicates that Arizona residents like “The Polar Express,” in all of its uncanny valley glory.
However, we’re calling shenanigans on this one. Chances are pretty good that Arizona residents are, in fact, searching for “Polar Express,” but it’s unlikely they’re seeking out the 2004 Tom Hanks movie.
It’s much more likely they’re looking for information about the ultra-popular. Christmas-themed train ride offered seasonally in Williams.
We could be wrong, though. According to the report by the website BeautyAnswered.com, “The Polar Express” is also the favorite Christmas film for Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Personally, we’re much bigger fans of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which is listed as the favorite holiday movie in California. Hey, the Golden State got this one right!
Here’s a reminder that Lake Havasu City offices are closed on Monday to celebrate Christmas.
Police and fire services will remain available. Trash service is unaffected.
