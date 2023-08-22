Ah, Arizona — where the sun shines a little brighter, the cacti stand a little taller, and apparently, the state’s ranking game is off the charts! Now, there might be some skepticism about these studies claiming top honors for us in quirky categories. But hey, let’s not rain on our own saguaros. These seemingly dubious rankings have a way of sparking water cooler conversations that we secretly love.
First up, according to a recent study conducted by Amerisleep, there’s the whole phone addiction thing. Yes, dear readers, Arizona is proudly sitting in the ninth spot nationally when it comes to the number of times the populace types “Why is my phone not working?” into those search bars.
Nevada might be the reigning champion of this digital phenomenon, but our state has some serious thumbs-to-keyboard action happening right here on our home turf.
But wait, there’s more! If you thought business was all suits and boardrooms, think again.
Venture Smarter, a business consulting firm, recently released insights from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that indicate our desert domain has secured a rather respectable third position in the “Best States for Business Growth” ranking.
Move over, Wall Street — Arizona is asserting its own unique business prowess. While Georgia reigns supreme in this realm, we’re in the top three! Who would’ve thought that cacti and commerce could coexist so effectively?
Now, let’s dive into a ranking that’ll make eyebrows raise — unless, of course, you’re waiting in an emergency room, in which case the eyebrow-raising might be accompanied by foot-tapping. Yes, dear readers, as revealed by a study conducted by medical expert Med.ro, Arizona has achieved yet another top-five feat: excelling at waiting.
When it comes to emergency room time, our state has showcased an almost Olympic level of patience. Four hours might sound like an eternity to some, but not to us — we’re practically pros at it.
While Maryland holds the crown for the longest ER waits, Arizona is right behind in fifth place, waving its figurative flag of endurance.
So, let’s raise our metaphorical glasses to the quirky, the head-scratching, and the rankings that give us all a chuckle. Whether it’s phone addiction, business triumphs, or waiting room endurance, our state manages to shine in ways we never anticipated.
Who needs the typical accolades when we can proudly claim a 195-minute emergency room wait as part of our unique charm?
Here’s to you, Arizona — may your rankings continue to be as unconventional as they are conversation-worthy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.