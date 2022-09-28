Good morning
More than 200 volunteers hit the state’s highways earlier this month for National Clean Up Day, and they collected more than two tons of litter and debris.

Nearly 40 volunteer groups with the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program spread out over 11 counties and collected nearly 4,600 pounds of trash. It’s the second largest cleanup of litter on National Clean Up Day since 2020, when groups collected 8,700 pounds of garbage. The event has been observed in Arizona since 2018.

