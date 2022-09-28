More than 200 volunteers hit the state’s highways earlier this month for National Clean Up Day, and they collected more than two tons of litter and debris.
Nearly 40 volunteer groups with the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program spread out over 11 counties and collected nearly 4,600 pounds of trash. It’s the second largest cleanup of litter on National Clean Up Day since 2020, when groups collected 8,700 pounds of garbage. The event has been observed in Arizona since 2018.
It should be noted that a few days after the big statewide cleanup, local groups participated in another effort in Lake Havasu City. In celebration of National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24, the Friends of the Bill Williams and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges held a Water Trail Cleanup in the Mesquite Bay area. Volunteers of all ages were invited to paddle out and collect litter along Lake Havasu’s shorelines.
Arizona’s Adopt a Highway Volunteer program began in 1988. Today over 1,100 volunteer groups are cleaning almost 2,000 miles of landscape along state highways.
Interested in joining the effort? You can adopt a two-mile stretch of the highway for a two-year period. As part of the sponsorship, you agree to report your litter cleanups to ADOT, and you agree to pick up litter at least once a year. The state provides volunteers with safety vests, litter bags and safety training. You can find more information on the Adopt a Highway Volunteer Program, at azdot.gov/adoptahighway.
I-40 construction planned
Do you have plans that involve Interstate 40 next week? You shgould know that ADOT plans to narrow the westbound lanes near Seligman to allow for construction along a six-mile stretch of the highway. Construction crews are applying pavement sealant to the roadway. Drivers should expect brief traffic delays in the area roughly 15 miles east of Seligman. The work is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5.
More monsoon storms ahead? Monsoon season ends this week, but somebody might want to remind Mother Nature. The National Weather Service says more thunderstorms are possible in Mohave County through Friday — the last day of monsoon season.
Mohave County can expect heavy rain, with possible flooding in the burn scar of the Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains. Today has the best chances for storms, but storm potential will linger into the weekend, decreasing each day through the next weekend.
