We get a lot of story pitches about various studies sent to us each week, and some are more useful — and reputable — than others, but they’re all generally pretty fun to read. Earlier this week, the super-serious analysts at StudyPrepLounge.com emailed news reporters to announce the results of a so-called study into the most common summer jobs in every state.
Arizona’s most common side gig, according to the results, was that of pet sitter. Excuse us if we’re a little skeptical. It’s true that Arizonans love their pets (there’s a story in tomorrow’s edition of Today’s News-Herald about how to spoil your pets) but we can’t imagine our passion for pets is supporting a whole industry of sitters.
