The comic strip “Arlo and Janis” is coming to the Today’s News-Herald’s comic pages. Last week, we asked readers to vote on a replacement for “Dilbert,” which was canceled by its distributor in a very public spat with the cartoonist over online comments he made.

News-Herald readers were asked to choose from four comic strips as possible replacements. The others were “The Grizzwells,” “Monty,” and “Big Nate.” After a little more than a week of voting, “Arlo and Janis” edged out “The Grizzwells” as the top choice.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.