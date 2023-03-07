The comic strip “Arlo and Janis” is coming to the Today’s News-Herald’s comic pages. Last week, we asked readers to vote on a replacement for “Dilbert,” which was canceled by its distributor in a very public spat with the cartoonist over online comments he made.
News-Herald readers were asked to choose from four comic strips as possible replacements. The others were “The Grizzwells,” “Monty,” and “Big Nate.” After a little more than a week of voting, “Arlo and Janis” edged out “The Grizzwells” as the top choice.
“Arlo and Janis,” first published in 1985, is drawn by cartoonist Jimmy Johnson. Its characters are described by the strip’s distributor as “one of the most believable families in the funny pages.”
Many News-Herald readers are likely already familiar with the strip from the bonus pages of comics that appear in the online e-edition of the newspaper.
(Subscribers who want to check it out now can log into the e-edition at HavasuNews.com/eedition. If you need help with logging in or registering for a new account, contact our customer service department at 928-453-4237).
For the Sunday print edition, we’re adding “FoxTrot,” the popular comic by Bill Amend. “FoxTrot” is a Sunday-only strip featuring a suburban family navigating life, pop culture, school and work dynamics.
“Dilbert” will continue to run in the daily comics page until its last installment this Saturday.
You’ll see the “Arlo and Janis” strip appearing in the print edition of the newspaper on Tuesday, March 14.
Because of production schedules, FoxTrot’s debut will be a bit later, likely at the end of March.
Changing the comics page is never fun for newspaper editors — we are very aware that we’re affecting your daily reading habits and tend to tread lightly in this area. Even so, changes are sometimes necessary, especially when the situation is out of our direct control, like it is for the “Dilbert” mess.
We hope you enjoy these additions to your newspaper and that you grow to love “Arlo and Janis” and “FoxTrot” as part of your News-Herald reading experience.
— Brandon Bowers, editor, Today’s News-Herald
