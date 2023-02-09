Here’s a reminder about this weekend’s rummage sale to support the Lake Havasu High School band. We’re told the band received a bunch of donations for the sale after Joey Postiglione’s story appeared in Today’s News-Herald, so there will be lots of treasure-hunting opportunities. Band Director Kimberly Schreiber says it’s shaping up to be the biggest fundraiser the band has ever had.
The sale is happening this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school parking lot. There are no price tags, and everything is sold for donations to the band.
