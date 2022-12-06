It’s the most wonderful time of year —if you’re a scam artist. The Better Business Bureau is warning about some of the top Christmas scams people should watch out for. No surprise, the top two scams involves social media.
• The BBB warns that online purchase scams are the most commonly reported cons. The organization’s Scam Tracker receives daily reports of people paying for items that they never receive, getting charged monthly for a free trial they never signed up for, or receiving an item that is counterfeit or much different than the one that was advertised.
• Similarly, a new version of an old scam has emerged on social media: Gift exchanges. According to the BBB, this scam involves exchanging bottles of wine or buying $10 items online, or submitting your name to a list where another user will pick your name and send money to “pay it forward.”
Basically, participants are unwittingly sharing personal information as they are scammed into buying and shipping gifts to unknown individuals. Many people never receive their gifts, and it amounts to an illegal pyramid scheme, the BBB says.
• Gift card scams are old hat, but they’re still a big problem. Scammers take advantage of people by sending out bulk phishing emails requesting information to receive free gift cards. In some of the emails, the scammers impersonate legitimate companies and promise gift cards to reward loyal customers. They may also use pop-up ads or send text messages with links saying you were randomly selected for a prize. The BBB warns not to open the links n an unsolicited email with gift card offers.
• Another scam claims your Amazon, Paypal, Netflix or bank account has been compromised. Victims receive an email, call, or text message which explains that there has been suspicious activity on one of their accounts, and it urges them to take immediate action to prevent the account from being compromised.
• Finally, the BBB warns to watch out for fake shipping notifications. More online shopping means more notifications about shipping details from retailers and carriers. The BBB says scammers are using this new surge to send phishing emails with links enclosed that may allow unwanted access to your private information or download malware onto your device. They may also try to trick people into paying new shipping fees.
