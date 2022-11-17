Mohave County will offer cyber security training for the public this Monday at the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City.
The training is a pet project of Supervisor Buster Johnson, who says cyber security awareness is important on a personal and professional level.
Mohave County has required yearly cyber security training for all employees since 2017 thanks to an initiative pushed by Johnson, but the upcoming training in Havasu is the first time it’ll be available to the general public.
“Technology is changing very rapidly and so are the ways in which criminals can easily hack into these devices and steal your identity,” Johnson said in a news release. The two-hour session is free to attend and will focus on a variety of issues, from securing your devices to safely navigating social media.
The training is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. in the library’s Community Room A.
Furry Fridays: Today’s Furry Friday submission is Casper, a hound adopted in February from the Western Arizona Humane Society.
Owner Brandi Saylor says Casper loves the water, as shown in this photo of his first visit to the ocean. Surf’s up, Casper!
