Here’s your reminder that today could get a little hairy under the London Bridge.
The London Bridge Beard and Mustache Contest is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Don’t worry -- if you’ve got some great whiskers and you haven’t yet signed up, you can still do so until 1 p.m.
It’s technically the 51st anniversary for the beard contest, one of the original events during the dedication of the London Bridge’s relocation to Lake Havasu City in 1971. Last year, the contest returned as the city celebrated the bridge’s golden anniversary.
Judging for today’s competition will begin at 1 p.m. for both men with real beards and women’s homemade crafted beards.
Registration for todays’ events is $30. That includes a T-shirt and a chance at one of three trophies. There are five national judges officiating the event.
It’s free to spectators -- bring your lawn chairs and listen to great music and cheer on your favorite facial hair.
Antonio Restivo, who holds the Guinness book record for blowing a 26 foot flame from his lips, will also be on hand to light up the sky.
Where does Havasu rank for Halloween: Is Lake Havasu City one of Arizona’s best towns to celebrate Halloween? A shoe company, of all things, says no way. KURU Footwear didn’t rank Havasu at all in a recent list of the 10 best Arizona communities for trick-or-treating. Nine of the 10 top Halloween towns were in the Phoenix metropolitan area, with Flagstaff showing up in 10th place to represent Northern Arizona. You can see the whole list here, if you’d like to read more.
Of course, we’re always skeptical about these kinds of reports, but they can be pretty amusing to debate and defend, so they’re fun to share. And just in case you thought this ranking was totally subjective, the analysts who gathered the details do cite a methodology -- they say they used historic Google Trends search data to measure search terms, along with population density, median income and FBI crime report statistics.
That said, anyone who has lived in Lake Havasu City long enough knows this town goes gaga for Halloween. Fright Night on Main Street is a big deal, and we have events like the Zombie Pub Crawl, the Fall Fun Fair and a dozen or more trunk-or-treat events around the city. One thing we don’t do so well is traditional trick-or-treating, mostly because there are few sidewalks and streetlights in our residential neighborhoods. However, you can certainly find a fair share of costumed candy seekers ringing on doorbells in some areas of town -- particularly the homes around the London Bridge Golf Club.
So do you think? Where does Lake Havasu City rank for you when it comes to celebrating Halloween?
