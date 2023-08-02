Mohave Community College just announced an event to make it really easy for Lake Havasu City residents to sign up for college classes. The “Become a Bighorn Bash” is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. in Building 500 at MCC’s Lake Havasu City’s campus, located at 1977 W. Acoma Blvd. The event lets visitors connect with instructors, meet admissions representatives, learn about campus clubs and learn more about college programs. You’ll find a prize wheel and other games, and there’s free food with application submissions.
Similar events are planned at the Bullhead City and Kingman campuses. Want more information? Send an email to recruitment@mohave.edu.
