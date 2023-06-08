Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

A recent survey named America’s best birdwatching cities. Lawn Love’s 2023 Best Cities for Birdwatching Report says New York, San Diego and Houston offer the best ornithological observation opportunities.

The study ranked the 200 largest cities based on data such as access, bird variety, popularity and conservation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.