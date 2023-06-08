A recent survey named America’s best birdwatching cities. Lawn Love’s 2023 Best Cities for Birdwatching Report says New York, San Diego and Houston offer the best ornithological observation opportunities.
The study ranked the 200 largest cities based on data such as access, bird variety, popularity and conservation.
Lake Havasu’s relatively small population means we weren’t included in the list, but we were surprised that nearby Henderson, Nevada, ranked dead last on the list. Of course, it wasn’t all bad news for the region. Phoenix was the eighth best city in the country for birdwatching, and Tucson ranked 11th. The study notes that Tucson hosts the annual Southeast Arizona Birding Festival each August.
California had nine cities make the list, with Los Angeles clocking in at No. 5, Long Beach at No. 14 and Santa Clarita at No. 25.
We feel obligated to point out that the Lake Havasu City area has more than 355 identified avian species, with many of them making their homes along the Colorado River — particularly in the Bill Williams and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges.
Havasu may not be on the list of largest birdwatching cities, but this place is definitely for the birds.
Furry Friday: Today’s Furry Friday submission comes from Dody Lee-Hietpas.
This Lake Havasu City pioneer is proud to show off Gizmo, a 13-year-old white Maltese poodle who loves his walks in the park, laying in the sun and looking out the window. Lee-Hietpas says Gizmo is “an all around good natured dog and my best furbaby.”
Want to share your pets with other News-Herald readers? Send an email with a photo and information to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include the words “Furry Friday” in the email subject line.
