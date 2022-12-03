The Boat Parade of Lights is a Lake Havasu City tradition.
Now in its 40th year, organization of the event is handled by a handful of dedicated community members. Their commitment to seeing this Havasu tradition continue for future generations is remarkable.
It begins at 7 p.m., but you’ll want to get there early for the best views.
If you can’t be there, we’ll have video of the parade available at HavasuNews.com and the News-Herald’s Facebook page thanks to our friends at The Bridge.
Our Christmas Tree Lane Lights of Havasu map is up at HavasuNews.com! Check out the map for 26 Lake Havasu City homes decorated for Christmas, and then vote for your favorite home by sending an email to planner@havasunews.com. We’ll announce the winner in our Dec. 25 edition.
Don’t miss the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas mixer at Martini Bay! The event is Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the London Bridge Resort. For the 11th year in a row, the Chamber will partner with the Kiwanis Club and Lake Havasu City Rotary Club for a ham drive. The hams will be collected at the mixer and donated to the Havasu Community Health Foundation. A donation table will be set up outside Martini Bay during the mixer. Chamber member contribution to the mixer is $5 and $10 general admission. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available.
